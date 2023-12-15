Instagram may soon allow users to control who can see their likes

This new feature will help users to select who can see their likes on posts and reels

Fri, 15 Dec 2023 07:48:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - Social media giant Meta is testing a new privacy feature for its photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

This new feature will help users to select who can see their likes on posts and reels.

An X user named Hamood Oh has shared a few screenshots on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform (spotted by PhoneArena) to reveal that the feature is being tested on the beta version of Instagram.

HOW THIS FEATURE MAY WORK: These screenshots reveal that the feature will offer four different options for Instagram. Users will be able to choose from these four options, unless Instagram decides to change them by the time it becomes available for everyone.

However, it is important to note that not all features that Instagram tests in its beta version makes its way to the stable version which is available for all users.

Meanwhile, other features go through multiple changes before it comes to the stable version and it works in a completely different way than it originally did in the beta version.

The report also didn’t confirm when exactly the ability to control who can see your likes on posts and reels will become available for all users. However, the report confirms that Instagram is already working on the feature that can come in handy for several users.

