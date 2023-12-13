Federal cabinet approves landmark decisions to boost IT sector in Pakistan

Technology Technology Federal cabinet approves landmark decisions to boost IT sector in Pakistan

It has approved National Space Policy enabling private firms to offer affordable internet services

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 17:01:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The caretaker federal cabinet on Wednesday approved three landmark decisions that aims at boosting the IT and Telecom sector in Pakistan.

It has approved the National Space Policy which will enable private-sector companies to offer affordable internet services in Pakistan, while enabling increased investment in our national space program, Federal IT Minister Umar Saif said in a social media post shared of X, formerly Twitter.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a dedicated National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to replace FIA for cybercrimes.

This new agency will have the required expertise, funding and resources to prevent, investigate and prosecute cybercrimes in Pakistan.

It also approved the establishment of a specialised Telecom Tribunal so that court cases and disputes in the telecom sector can be decided without delay — paving the way for spectrum availability for 5G.

