Elon Musk biographer thinks It's 'Idiotic' that he bought twitter

Biographer Walter said Musk has no 'feel for social, emotional networks'

Wed, 13 Dec 2023 07:19:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - Elon Musk's controversial takeover of Twitter has had plenty of critics — including his own biographer.

On his new podcast On Musk, writer Walter Isaacson — whose biography of the Tesla founder, titled Elon Musk, was released in September — reflected back on Musk's purchase of the social media platform.

"I’m thinking it’s idiotic to buy Twitter, because he doesn’t have a fingertip feel for social, emotional networks,” Isaacson told author and interviewer Evan Ratliff.

"It’s like rocket engines were simpler to him than human emotions."

Musk closed the $44 billion deal for Twitter in October 2022 before being rebranded as "X" earlier this year.

Isaacson explained the attention surrounding Musk's deal didn't suit Isaacson's personal vendetta, either, saying, "I’m not somebody who loves conflict and controversy."

Ultimately, that made writing the book even more of a challenge.

"I’m not somebody who likes writing about people who I really, really hate," Isaacson said, "because it makes it more difficult."

Still, Isaacson was able to admit the hoopla surrounding Twitter "certainly makes for a better story."

The four-part podcast, which premiered Tuesday, is meant to be a companion piece to Isaacson's biography.

"What is it like to shadow Elon Musk for two years?" the description reads. "To sit courtside as he builds a rocket? Or tears apart an engineer? Or couch surfs at the homes of billionaires? And how on earth do you make sense of it all?"

On Musk with Walter Isaacson is available to listen to now and Elon Musk is available wherever you get your books.