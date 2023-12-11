Google's AI note-taking app is now available to users

NotebookLM may automatically “offer tools to polish or refine your prose

Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 01:17:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - NotebookLM, Google’s experimental AI-powered note-taking app, is now widely available in the US.

It’s also getting several new features and is “starting” to use Google’s Gemini Pro AI model “to help with document understanding and reasoning,” according to the company.

NotebookLM can already do things like summarize the documents you import into the app, come up with key points, and even answer questions about your note-taking sources.

But now, Google is adding a way to transform your notes into other types of documents, too. Once you select all the notes you want to include, NotebookLM will automatically suggest formats, such as an outline or study guide.

However, Google notes that you can also tell NotebookLM to transform your notes into a format of your choosing, like an email, script outline, newsletter, and more.

Additionally, NotebookLM will now start providing suggested actions based on what you’re doing in the app.

As an example, Google says if you’re writing a note, NotebookLM may automatically “offer tools to polish or refine your prose, or suggest related ideas from your sources based on what you’ve just written.”

Some other handy features coming to the app include a way to save helpful responses from NotebookLM as notes, share your notes with others, and focus NotebookLM’s AI on select sources when chatting with it.

Google is expanding some of NotebookLM’s limitations as well. You can now include up to 20 sources in your notebook, each with up to 200,000 words.

Google first introduced NotebookLM (then called “Project Tailwind”) at its I/O conference in May before making it available to a small group of testers.

The expansion means all users 18 years of age and older in the US can access the app, and it comes just days after Google revealed its GPT-4 competitor, Gemini.

