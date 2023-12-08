Meta introduces View Once voice messages on WhatsApp

Meta introduces View Once voice messages on WhatsApp

The new feature will be rolled out globally over the coming days

Fri, 08 Dec 2023 17:50:42 PKT

(Web Desk) – WhatsApp has introduced the “View Once” option for the voice messages that will disappear once listened to.

The popular messaging app had launched View Once for photos and videos back in 2021 to add another layer of privacy to the users’ messages.

“For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind. For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time,” reads the official blog.

As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation.

The Meta-owned app said that the View Once voice messages feature will be rolled out globally over the coming days.

