Live

Gaza War
Gaza War

Hundreds more Palestinians killed in Israel's assault on Hamas in south Gaza

In-focus

YTL Power to collaborate with Nvidia to build AI infrastructure in Malaysia

YTL Power to collaborate with Nvidia to build AI infrastructure in Malaysia

Technology

The AI infrastructure will be hosted at YTL's data center park in Kulai

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian energy utility firm YTL Power International (YTLP.KL) on Friday announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Malaysia, with the first phase expected to be operational by mid-2024.

The AI infrastructure will be hosted at YTL's data center park in Kulai, in the Malaysian state of Johor, the firm said in a statement. 

Related Topics
Technology



Advertisement

Related News