YTL Power to collaborate with Nvidia to build AI infrastructure in Malaysia

Technology Technology YTL Power to collaborate with Nvidia to build AI infrastructure in Malaysia

The AI infrastructure will be hosted at YTL's data center park in Kulai

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 16:31:39 PKT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian energy utility firm YTL Power International (YTLP.KL) on Friday announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Malaysia, with the first phase expected to be operational by mid-2024.

The AI infrastructure will be hosted at YTL's data center park in Kulai, in the Malaysian state of Johor, the firm said in a statement.