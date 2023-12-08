YTL Power to collaborate with Nvidia to build AI infrastructure in Malaysia
Technology
The AI infrastructure will be hosted at YTL's data center park in Kulai
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian energy utility firm YTL Power International (YTLP.KL) on Friday announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Malaysia, with the first phase expected to be operational by mid-2024.
The AI infrastructure will be hosted at YTL's data center park in Kulai, in the Malaysian state of Johor, the firm said in a statement.