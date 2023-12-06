China hopes Microsoft will play constructive role in China-US cooperation on AI
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Microsoft (MSFT.O) President Brad Smith on Wednesday, and exchanged views on Microsoft's development in China, Sino-US economic and trade relations and other issues, the Chinese commerce ministry said.
China hopes Microsoft can play a constructive role in China-US cooperation in artificial intelligence and other areas, the ministry quoted Wang as saying, adding that China welcomes multinational companies to continue to do business in the country.