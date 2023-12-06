Live

Gaza War
Gaza War

Israel continue unbridled pounding of Gaza as conditions becoming unlivable

In-focus

China hopes Microsoft will play constructive role in China-US cooperation on AI

China hopes Microsoft will play constructive role in China-US cooperation on AI

Technology

China hopes Microsoft will play constructive role in China-US cooperation on AI

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Microsoft (MSFT.O) President Brad Smith on Wednesday, and exchanged views on Microsoft's development in China, Sino-US economic and trade relations and other issues, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

China hopes Microsoft can play a constructive role in China-US cooperation in artificial intelligence and other areas, the ministry quoted Wang as saying, adding that China welcomes multinational companies to continue to do business in the country. 

Related Topics
International



Advertisement

Related News