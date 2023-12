Apple told component suppliers to source iPhone 16 batteries from India

Wed, 06 Dec 2023

(Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) has informed component suppliers of its preference to source batteries for the forthcoming iPhone 16 from Indian factories, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.