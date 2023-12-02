GM believes many of its EVs will qualify for tax credits in 2024

Technology Technology GM believes many of its EVs will qualify for tax credits in 2024

GM believes many of its EVs will qualify for tax credits in 2024

Follow on Published On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 16:34:10 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors said that it expects many of its electric vehicles to qualify for U.S. tax credits next year after new stricter rules limiting Chinese battery content take effect.

"Due to GM’s historic investments in the U.S and efforts to build more secure and resilient supply chains we believe GM is well positioned to maintain the consumer purchase incentive for many of our EVs in 2024 and beyond," the automaker said after the Biden administration issued new guidance.