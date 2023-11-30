Amazon wants offices to use its palm scanning technology instead of access cards

The palm recognition technology provides a highly accurate identification service

Published On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 02:59:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - Amazon has announced Amazon One Enterprise, palm-based ID service for better security and easier access.

This service offers swift, touch-free authentication for employees and approved users at places like offices, airports, and digital resources like financial data.

It replaces cumbersome methods like access badges and PINs, reducing administrative work.

IT admins can effortlessly set up Amazon One devices and handle users and updates through the AWS Management Console, streamlining the authentication process for organizations.

Amazon One Enterprise is available for testing in the U.S.

Currently, organizations in many places use different methods like badges, passwords, and fingerprints to let people into buildings and computer systems.

However, these ways have problems. Badges or fobs can be lost or copied, and passwords can be easy to guess or forget.

They also need lots of manual work to keep track of who has access. Biometric methods like using your eyes or fingerprints have their own issues and don’t always work well.

Also, many times, different parts of a company use different methods, making it hard for the admins to keep track of everything.

People who manage these systems want an easy way to see who's accessing what, when, and also keep the devices and software up to date easily.

Amazon One Enterprise is a new service that offers a secure and easy way for businesses to control who gets into their buildings using a special device that reads people's palms.

It's super safe, with lots of layers of protection to keep data safe as it moves around. This device uses your palm and vein patterns to identify you, and it's incredibly accurate - even more than scanning two iris patterns.

It uses smart technology to turn your palm image into a unique code that can't be copied. Setting up this system is easy for IT and security managers - they can install the devices and control everything from a central place.

Plus, by using palms instead of badges or IDs, companies can save money on buying and managing those traditional access methods.

Amazon One Enterprise also works well with standard security systems that many companies already use.

