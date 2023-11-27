World's first 'electric flying ship' will start sailing in 2024

It ‘will revolutionise travel’ with fast ‘soaring’

Mon, 27 Nov 2023

(Web Desk) – The world's first electric 'flying' ship fit for passengers is set to enter Stockholm's public transport system next year.

It's called the Candela P-12 and is now entering production ahead of its first voyage in 2024.

Swedish company Candela Technology AB is behind the futuristic design.

The company's CEO Gustav Hasselskog said in a statement: "The P-12 is a platform that will cater to a vast range of clients.

"Whether it's public transport fleets, VIP services, or private customers, it will revolutionize how we travel on water."

It's hoped the boat that appears to fly above the water will help battle the issue of congested roads and slow commutes.

Hasselskog added: "The P-12 will let you use these waterways as green highways, enabling fast intra-city connections.

"Often, the quickest route is by water."

The ship is 39 feet long and can carry around 30 passengers.

It relies on a 252-kilowatt-hour battery to fly up to 29 miles per hour.

The boat is said to be capable of reaching 35 miles per hour.

Hydrofoils are used to lift the boat out of the water so it looks like it is flying.

They help the boat achieve fast speeds by reducing the dragging force from the water.

This method is also said to help the boat consume less energy.

The ship also contains a digital flight control system.

It's said to be able to adapt to waves and intends to reduce the likelihood of passengers feeling seasick.