Lawmakers want probe into Elon Musk's brain chip company

Technology Technology Lawmakers want probe into Elon Musk's brain chip company

Say lab monkeys experienced health issues and died after being given a Neuralink implant

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 06:15:23 PKT

(Web Desk) – A group of Democratic members of Congress have written to the Securities and Exchange Commission to call for an investigation into Elon Musk over allegations that the billionaire may have misled investors in his brain-chip company, Neuralink.

The letter was originally reported in Reuters. In the document, Reps. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, and Barbara Lee and Tony Cardenas of California reference several high-profile reports to do with Neuralink's animal testing.

These include claims that young and previously healthy monkeys fitted with Neuralink's brain chips had to be euthanized.

The allegations echo those of a physicians' group that had asked the SEC in September to investigate Neuralink over reports that monkeys fitted with the chip had suffered from swollen and "tattered" brains, paralysis, seizures and depression.

Musk has previously stated that no monkeys have died as a result of Neuralink; indeed, the United States Department of Agriculture, which regulates animal testing in the country, said in July that it had found no evidence of animal welfare issues (beyond a reported 2019 incident) at a Neuralink facility.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they had seen evidence that contradicted Musk’s claim and that the monkeys' deaths "relate directly to the safety and marketability of Neuralink's brain-computer interface."

The call for an investigation comes as the company is looking to recruit for its first human trial for the implants, which is in part designed to assess their safety for use.

Neuralink and the lawmakers did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment. An SEC spokesperson told The Messenger that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler "will respond to Members of Congress directly, rather than through the media."