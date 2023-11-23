Elon Musk promises to donate to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross

Technology Technology Elon Musk promises to donate to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross

Says revenue from ads related to Israel-Hamas conflict would go to humanitarian causes

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 03:36:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - The billionaire said the revenue from ads and subscriptions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict would go to humanitarian causes

Just after being posted a letter from Democratic lawmakers demanding answers over pro-Hamas content on X, Elon Musk has promised to donate some revenue from the site to Israeli hospitals and the Red Cross in Gaza.



Musk posted to X, formerly Twitter, that X "will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza."

It's unclear how much money that equates to, how it will be distributed or how a total amount will be calculated. Also at issue is how Musk plans to ensure the funds go to their intended purpose amid a complex conflict situation in Gaza.

Minutes later, Musk weighed up sending a donation of pediatric medical supplies instead of money, and said that he is open to "better ideas."

A spokesperson for X and the Red Cross did not be immediately respond for comment.

Musk is currently embroiled in multiple controversies centered on the Israel-Hamas conflict, including accusations of boosting antisemitic conspiracy theories and enabling X to be a haven of antisemitic and Islamophobic content.

He has had a busy week: On Monday, he sued non-profit Media Matters over a report that found big-name brand ads next to pro-Hitler content, prompting IBM, Apple and other huge advertisers to pull spending on the platform.

Since that report came out, Musk has dismissed the claims of antisemitism levied both against X and him personally.

Musk has a history of making grand charitable promises on social media with seemingly little to no follow through.

In 2021, he promised to donate $6 billion towards solving world hunger if the World Food Programme explained on the platform, then known as Twitter, exactly how the money would be spent. There is no confirmation that Musk made any payment to the organization in that instance.

