IT minister eyes turning Pakistan into a 'digital corridor of connectivity'

Pakistan’s digital corridor can reduce the latency from 120 ms to just 20 ms

Wed, 22 Nov 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Umar Saif said there was a huge a huge opportunity for Pakistan to become a digital corridor of connectivity for China, Russia and Central Asian States with the rest of the world.

He discussed the plan in a meeting with all the ISPs, SCO and submarine cable operators to turn Pakistan into a digital corridor.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: “We often talk about CPEC trade corridor, but equally big opportunity is for Pakistan to become a digital corridor of connectivity for China, Russia and Central Asian States with the rest of the world”.

“We now have fiber connectivity from Kashgar to Karachi and can offer low latency connectivity for China transit traffic with the evolving network of submarine cables connecting Africa and Europe,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s digital corridor can reduce the “latency from 120 ms to just 20 ms”.

