Microsoft eyes seat on OpenAI's revamped board

It could either take a seat on OpenAI's board of directors, or as observer without voting power

Published On: Mon, 20 Nov 2023 16:15:31 PKT

(Reuters) - OpenAI's biggest backer, Microsoft (MSFT.O), is considering taking a role on the board if ousted CEO Sam Altman returns to the ChatGPT developer, the Information reported on Sunday citing two people familiar with the talks.

Microsoft could either take a seat on OpenAI's board of directors, or as a board observer without voting power, the report added.