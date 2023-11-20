Microsoft eyes seat on OpenAI's revamped board
(Reuters) - OpenAI's biggest backer, Microsoft (MSFT.O), is considering taking a role on the board if ousted CEO Sam Altman returns to the ChatGPT developer, the Information reported on Sunday citing two people familiar with the talks.
Microsoft could either take a seat on OpenAI's board of directors, or as a board observer without voting power, the report added.