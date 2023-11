Commerzbank receives crypto custody licence in Germany

(Reuters) - Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE) on Wednesday said it has received a crypto custody licence in Germany, allowing it to build up a broad range of digital asset services, with particular emphasis on crypto assets.