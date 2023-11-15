Live
Thailand to receive $8.5bn worth of investment from AWS, Google, Microsoft

Technology

AWS plans to build a data centre with a budget of $5 billion over 15 years

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will receive 300 billion baht ($8.46 billion) worth of investment from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The companies will invest 100 billion baht each, Chai Wacharonke said.

AWS plans to build a data centre with a budget of $5 billion over 15 years, the government said in a separate statement.

"The prime minister is confident that AWS' investment will enhance the country's competitiveness," said Chai, adding Microsoft and Google were also studying investment plans for large data centres in Thailand.

Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on investments in Thailand. 

