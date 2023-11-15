EU asks Amazon to clarify its measures to protect customers

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said it had given Amazon (AMZN.O) until Dec. 6 to provide more information on measures the online retailer takes to protect customers against illegal products.

Under new online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) which came into force recently, major online platforms are required to do more to take down illegal and harmful content or risk fines of as much as 6% of their global turnover.