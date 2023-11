Nepal govt decides to ban China's TikTok

TikTok has been facing bans in various countries over content-related issues

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Nepal has decided to ban China's TikTok, Indian news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake, reported on Monday, citing the South Asian country's minister of communication.

The short-video sharing app has been facing bans in various countries over content related issues.