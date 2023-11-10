PTA to impose fine on unused SIMs

(Web Desk) - Telecom operators offer free SIMs, but people often keep them unused for an extended period without deactivating.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) addresses this by imposing a Rs200 fine starting January 1, 2024, on SIMs inactive for six months.

Operators in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) can charge a "SIM Disowning Charge" for such cases.

To check SIM status, visit https://cnic.sims.pk/ or send an SMS with CNIC number (without dashes) to 668.

PTA urges returning unnecessary SIMs by December 31, 2023, to avoid charges, and promoting responsible usage.

Illegal SIM issuance cases may receive a one-time waiver.

PTA emphasises commitment to national safety, security, and uninterrupted telecom services.