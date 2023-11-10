Samsung unveils AI features for Galaxy phones that can translate your phone calls

It confirms people will soon see the AI Live Translate Call tool

(Web Desk) - Samsung has introduced a new Galaxy AI feature, which promises to offer several AI-based features to Samsung phone users for a better smartphone experience.

It confirmed that people will soon see the AI Live Translate Call tool.

Samsung has taken a leap into the future of smartphone technology with the introduction of "Galaxy AI."

This new feature, outlined in a recent blog post, promises to offer several AI-based features to Samsung phone users for a better smartphone experience.

While the company hasn't detailed all the features that will be coming, it did confirm that people will soon see the "AI Live Translate Call" tool. Here is everything you need to know.

The name itself pretty much explains its function. Samsung is claiming that the addition of this AI feature provides real-time translations of audio and text during phone calls.

The company is also saying that the feature won't compromise your data as well as privacy. It will be integrated into Samsung's native phone app.

"AI Live Translate Call will soon give users with the latest Galaxy AI phone a personal translator.

Because it’s integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of having to use third-party apps is gone.

Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language (better)," Samsung said in a blog post.

Galaxy AI is all set to debut early next year. The company hasn't mentioned the name of the Samsung phone that it will launch this feature with, but the timeline suggests that it could come with the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup.

The flagship series is so far tipped to launch in early January 2024. The recent showcase of the generative AI model, Gauss, hints at its significant role in shaping features for upcoming devices.