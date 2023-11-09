Google expands Generative AI in Search to more countries

Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, and South Africa among the countries to get new feature

(Web Desk) - Google has announced bringing generative AI in Search to more than 120 new countries and territories, along with support for four new languages.

With Search Generative Experience (SGE), you can get AI-powered overviews that bring together the most helpful and relevant information available for your search.

“And we’re introducing a few upgrades, launching first in the U.S., that will make SGE more interactive as you search – including easier follow-ups, AI-powered translation help, and more definitions for topics like coding,” read an official blog.

Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa among the countries where the feature will be available to users.

“As part of this expansion, we’re also enabling four new languages for everyone using SGE: Spanish, Portuguese, Korean and Indonesian. So if, for example, you’re a Spanish speaker in the U.S., you can now use generative AI in Search with your preferred language,” it said.

Search Labs is a new way for you to test early-stage experiments on Search, available on the Google app (Android and iOS) and on Chrome desktop. Once you’re enrolled in Search Labs, just enable the SGE experiment to get started. In new countries, access via Chrome desktop is available today, and access through the Google app will be enabled over the coming week.

