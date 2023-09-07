SAP buys software management company LeanIX

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter

07 September,2023

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP (SAPG.DE) on Thursday said it has bought software management company LeanIX from investors to boost its business transformation portfolio.

LeanIX investors include Insight Partners, DTCP, Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital, Goldman Sachs and Dawn Capital.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.