Russian court fines Tinder, Twitch for refusing to localise data

04 September,2023 05:09 pm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday fined Match Group, which operates Tinder, 10 million roubles ($104,000) and streaming service Twitch 13 million roubles ($135,000).

Both tech firms have been fined for repeated failure to localise data in accordance with Russian law.