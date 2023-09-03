In China, artificial intelligence extends its hold on daily life

(Web Desk) - China's artificial intelligence (AI) market is currently worth €20 billion, but that figure could more than double within two years.

Beijing aspires to overtake the US to become the world leader in the sector by 2030.

AI technology enables machines to imitate human intelligence to generate texts, images and videos or even create original art and designs.

In China, AI is already profoundly transforming both personal and workplace life.

