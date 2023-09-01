Indonesia's Chinese-built bullet train delayed amid cost overruns

The project plagued by cost overruns and local scepticism

01 September,2023 07:19 am

(Web News) - Indonesia’s Chinese-funded high-speed train service has been delayed for the second time in less than a month, in the latest setback for the project plagued by cost overruns and local scepticism.

The trial launch of the $7.3bn Jakarta-Bandung high-speed service, scheduled for Friday, will not go ahead as planned, a spokesperson for the project said.

“Not yet. We are still awaiting a decision from the Ministry of Transportation,” the spokesperson said.

The China-funded project, which is being overseen by the PT KCIC consortium of Indonesian and Chinese state firms, was originally slated for completion in 2019 but has faced challenges since its launch, including a $1.2bn budget overrun and additional safety checks.

The project has also been greeted with scepticism by many residents and activists, who question the benefits of the service for the majority of the public in a country with a gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of less than $5,000.

“Users will only be the upper middle classes,” Meiki Paendong, the executive director of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (WALHI) in West Java.

“Other local residents or simple and poor family groups will find it difficult or will think twice before using it.

According to reports, tickets will be in the 300,000 rupiah ($20) range. For the general public, it is too expensive.”

The trial service had originally been scheduled to begin on August 18, before being delayed again to September 1.

The full service for the public is scheduled to launch on October 1.

Explaining the delay earlier this month, PT KCIC said that it needed more time to ensure passenger safety and comfort and that it was still awaiting additional operating permits.

The 142km (88 mile) rail line will connect Indonesia’s capital Jakarta with the city of Bandung, cutting the journey from three hours to about 40 minutes – an attractive prospect for passengers rushed for time.

