Nasa scientist predicts Elon Musk to die of 'intense poisoning' before he gets to Mars

25 August,2023 06:55 am

(Web Desk) ELON Musk has big plans to put a human colony on Mars and has said he'd like to send 1million people to the Red Planet by 2050.

A Nasa scientist exclusively told The U.S. Sun that this would essentially be a suicide mission and Elon Musk would likely die before he got there due to a painful condition.

Dr. Michelle Thaller works as a scientist at Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Center and has decades of experience.

The expert explained that we don't currently have the right technology to keep humans safe on a journey to Mars.

They'd face issues with space radiation that could kill them before they had a chance to get there.

Radiation sickness, also called radiation poisoning, can increase risks of cancer, degenerative diseases, and death.

Dr. Thaller told us: "I know Elon Musk has said he’d like to be the first person to die on another planet.

"It’s possible he wouldn’t make it that far because of the radiation in space between here and Mars.

"If the Sun has a big solar flare or a big ejection of material that happens quite commonly, that would kill him."

The same deadly issue is something that Nasa's Apollo astronauts managed to avoid when they stood on the Moon.

