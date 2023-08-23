Jemima explains she has no account on Tik Tok

23 August,2023 02:48 pm

(Web Desk) - English film producer and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith clears that she has no TikTok account.

Tiktok is a popular video-sharing platform and youth is fan of this platform due to its feature. .

Jemima taking to X, (earlier branded as Twitter), said that the TikTok account with her name "Jemima Khan" is a bogus account.

"This is a fake account on TikTok - I am not on TikTok," she mentioned on a site.

Jemima has no account on Tik Tok, but her former husband and incarcerated chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf turned up on this platform last month breaking the record of followers in a day.

The Tik Tok fans wasted no time to follow the PTI chief account who use to turn up on the Youtube to apprise his followers about his thoughts and moves.

She has also posted a screenshot of the TikTok profile carrying her name so that her followers know about the reality of this account.

The fake profile "@jemimakhanofficial" is carrying Jemima's picture as display photo and the account attracted 268.4 thousand followers coupled with 3.4 million likes on the material which had been posted on this account.

Although its fake but the handler of the account is posting the videos and so far it has 483 videos of Jemima from different public events.