UK clears Broadcom's $69bn deal to buy VMware

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in July provisionally cleared the deal

21 August,2023 06:32 pm

(Reuters) - UK's competition regulator said on Monday it has cleared U.S. tech company Broadcom's (AVGO.O) $69 billion purchase of VMware (VMW.N), following an in-depth phase-2 probe.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in July provisionally cleared the deal, saying it would not weaken competition in the supply of critical computer server products.