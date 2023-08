Meta to launch web version of Threads App early next week - WSJ

Technology Technology Meta to launch web version of Threads App early next week - WSJ

People are familiar with the matter

21 August,2023 08:10 am

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O) plans to launch a web version of its microblogging app Threads early next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.