Russia fines Google for not deleting 'fake information' about Ukraine conflict
Technology
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Thursday fined Alphabet’s Google 3 million roubles ($31,845) for not deleting what it said was fake information about what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
A host of sites are under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content that Moscow deems illegal. Social media site Reddit was fined for the first time on Tuesday.