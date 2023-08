Visa's pricing of 'Token' technology under DOJ probe

Shares of Visa were down 1.06% at $237.29 in premarket trading

16 August,2023 06:31 pm

(Reuters) - Visa (V.N) is under a probe by the Department of Justice over allegedly charging retailers more on not using the payment firm's proprietary "tokenization" technolgy, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

