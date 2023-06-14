WhatsApp rolls out video message feature

Technology Technology WhatsApp rolls out video message feature

The feature is initially available to selected beta testers and it will be gradually rolled out

14 June,2023 09:19 am

(Web Desk) – WhatsApp has started trial of its new feature called video messages for iOS and Android users and it is expected to be rolled out for more users in coming weeks.

The latest beta update was noticed by WhatsApp-tracking website, which says the feature will allow the user to share short videos up to 60 seconds. It will provide users with an enhanced way to quickly communicate with videos.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 update available from the TestFlight app and the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4 update from the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to record and send video messages to some lucky beta testers!” the WhatsApp watcher said.

An easy way to check if the ability to record a video message is enabled for your WhatsApp account is to tap the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation: in case it turns into a video camera button, you can already record video messages starting today.

The video messages are always end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that nobody outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them.

The video message cannot be forwarded like audio messages through the app. However, the users can save it through screen recording and forward it to others.

