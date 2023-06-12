Spotify planning to launch “Your Offline Mix” feature

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Spotify is currently experimenting with a new functionality that allows users to continue enjoying their playlists even when they have a weak internet connection.

Known as the 'Offline Mix,' this feature aims to provide a collection of recently played songs for those moments when you're in the groove but struggling with a poor connection.

We’ve been testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix" - a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/9so0FZMRPX — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) June 8, 2023

The 'Offline Mix' will dynamically curate its list by keeping track of the songs you listen to the most. It will automatically add these frequently played tracks to the mix, ensuring a seamless listening experience even for days when your connection is unreliable. This feature has the capacity to store a playlist that spans several hours, catering to extended periods of low connectivity.

While Spotify has not provided a specific release date for this new feature, the fact that the CEO has shared a screenshot of it on Twitter suggests that the update will likely be rolled out in the near future.