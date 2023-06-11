Meta going ahead with plans to launch Twitter rival

Public figures reportedly want a similar platform that is sanely run

11 June,2023 08:40 am

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – It seems Elon Musk is going to see competition in every field – just like the Chinese and other companies snatching away market share from his Tesla – as Meta is thinking about launching a rival to Twitter.

And the reason behind this planned move, reports suggest, is that public figures reportedly want a similar platform that is sanely run – an obvious reference to the controversies that hit Twitter since its takeover by Musk.

Meta has been working on this move for months as the influential website suffered outages, layoffs and seen advertisers flee the platform over the lack of content moderation since billionaire Musk's takeover of Twitter in October.

But so far no major alternative to Twitter has emerged, leaving global leaders, politicians, celebrities and companies little choice than to continue to communicate via the platform.

It is said that Meta has shown staff plans for a text-based social network which could allow users to follow accounts they already follow on Instagram.

The planned move is based on the belief that there is room for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.

With the title of P92, the launching of this new network isn’t far away as some reports suggest that it can be in market even this month.

Twitter is facing criticism over moderation on the platform, and in May withdrew from the EU's voluntary disinformation code.

In recent months, moderation on Twitter has reportedly been reduced, allowing an increase in the spread of disinformation – a claim that is denied by Musk.

Twitter is also experiencing financial problems like the advertiser boycott over the multiple concerns including the deterioration of moderation standards at the platform and a botched relaunch of Twitter’s subscription service, which led to a slew of verified impersonator accounts.

