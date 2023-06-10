WhatsApp rolls out new features for group chat

The new updates include a tweaked interface for the group settings screen

10 June,2023 08:44 am

(Web Desk) – WhatsApp, the widely popular instant messaging app, is going to introduce two new updates for iOS users.

According to WaBetaInfo, the new updates include a tweaked interface for the group settings screen and an option of "add other participants".

The updates has been rolled out on a limited scale for some users for test and these will be extended to other users in coming weeks.

The new interface for the group settings screen would make it easier for admins to manage the groups.

Admins who download the stable version of the messaging application from the App Store can experience the updated interface.

With the update, the admins will have the authority to decide who can add more members to the group.