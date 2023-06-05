WhatsApp users will soon be able to link existing account on Android to iPad

Technology Technology WhatsApp users will soon be able to link existing account on Android to iPad

The messaging app will release the new feature in near future

05 June,2023 09:18 am

(Web Desk) – WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will add compatibility with search iPad as a companion device, a portal that closely monitors the messaging app reported.

In the previous feature, the Meta-owned service has allowed users to link an additional iOS device to an existing WhatsApp account. With this feature, users are able to link up to 4 devices to their accounts at a time, while maintaining the same level of privacy and security.

The future update will add compatibility with search iPad as a new linked device.

“As you can see in this screenshot, search iPad is finally recognized as a linked device. This means you will be able to link WhatsApp for iPad to your existing account in the future. It’s important to note that WhatsApp for iPad is still in development and not yet available to beta testers,” reads WaBetaInfo blog.

The ability to link an iPad as a companion device on WhatsApp for Android is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.