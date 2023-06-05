NASA and SpaceX now targeting Monday for launch

Meteorologists predict a 60% chance of favorable weather conditions for liftoff

05 June,2023 09:04 am

(Web Desk) - Due to high winds in the recovery area, NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Monday, June 5, for the 28th commercial resupply services mission from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Live commentary on NASA Television will begin at 11:15 a.m. EDT, with launch targeted for 11:47 a.m.

Meteorologists with Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron predict a 60% chance of favorable weather conditions for liftoff. Primary weather concerns include flight through participation, the cumulus cloud rule, and liftoff winds.

The eighth flight for SpaceX under NASA’s second Commercial Resupply Services Contract, and the company’s 28th overall cargo resupply mission, this mission will deliver more than 7,000 pounds of science experiments and research, crew supplies, and hardware to the International Space Station.