Your face is ours: The dangers of facial recognition software

Clearview AI says it's aiming to collect 100 billion images

05 June,2023 08:46 am

Clearview AI is redefining our privacy. The New York-based tech company is working to identify and compile the faces of every human being on the planet. Clearview AI claims that the database will serve as a force for good, helping to solve crimes and prevent espionage. But the risks it carries are immense. FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier and Romeo Langlois have this special report.

Clearview AI says it's aiming to collect 100 billion images – that's 14 for every person on the planet – with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

How would you feel if photos of your own face – photos you didn’t even know existed – appeared in this growing database?

What if Clearview AI’s powerful facial recognition software, that could potentially be used for mass surveillance and profiling, fell into the wrong hands? What if it already has?

This is the untold story of Clearview AI, the story the firm did not want us to tell.