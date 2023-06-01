China encourages Arm to deepen cooperation with its research institutions, companies

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China Vice Minister of Science and Technology Zhang Guangjun encouraged Softbank-owned British chip technology firm Arm to deepen its cooperation with Chinese research institutions, colleges and companies, his ministry said on Thursday.

In a meeting with Arm CEO Rene Haas in Beijing on Tuesday, Zhang said Arm's potential for development in the Chinese market is big, and the ministry will continue to provide services and support for high tech enterprises operating in the country.