Twitter Blue gets global rollout, now available in Pakistan

Technology Technology Twitter Blue gets global rollout, now available in Pakistan

The service is available in Pakistan with Rs2,250 per month subscription fee

24 March,2023 12:20 pm

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – Twitter’s blue badge verification system is now available globally, including in Pakistan.

"Twitter Verified now available worldwide!" the company’s owner Elon Musk announced in a tweet.

Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription service that adds a blue checkmark to the account of users account, also offers early access to exclusive new features. Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.

The service is available in Pakistan with Rs2,250 per month subscription fee while users can avail 12% discount on subscribing annual plan.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2023

Features available for Blue users include,

Longer Tweets

Creates Tweets, replies and Quotes up to 4,000 characters long.

Edit Tweet

Edit a Tweet up to 5 times within 30 minutes.

NFT Profile Pictures

Show your personal flair and set your profile picture to an NFT you own.

1080p video uploads

Share your favorite moments with 1080p (Full HD) video.

The company also announced that it has started accepting applications for grey checkmarks for eligible government and multilateral accounts.