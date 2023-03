Huawei makes breakthrough in design tools for 14nm chips - media

24 March,2023 08:29 am

SHENZHEN March 24 - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (HWT.UL) has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips employing 14 nanometres-plus technology.

The development was reported by Caijing financial news magazine on Friday, citing a Feb. 28 speech by a senior Huawei executive.