TSMC's founder says he supports US efforts to slow China's chip advances
TAIPEI (Reuters) - The retired founder of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) said on Thursday that he supported U.S. efforts to slow down China's progress in chip manufacturing and predicted that there would be a "bifurcation" of global semiconductor supply chains.
China was five or six years behind Taiwan in chip manufacturing, Morris Chang said at an event in Taipei.