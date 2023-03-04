Snapchat blocks few children compared with thousands on TikTok

TikTok blocked two million underage accounts in UK, 180,000 each month on average in one year

LONDON (Reuters) - Competitor TikTok blocks tens of thousands of youngsters from its network each month while rival Snapchat only blocks a few dozen, according to internal data the companies supplied with Britain's media regulator Ofcom and which Reuters has seen.

Users must be at least 13 years old to access social media sites including Snap Inc.'s Snapchat, ByteDance's TikTok, and Instagram from Meta. These limitations are meant to safeguard young children's safety and privacy.

Before the UK's proposed Online Safety Bill, which aims to shield users of social media from dangerous content like child pornography, was introduced, Ofcom asked TikTok and Snapchat how many suspected minors they had banned from their platforms in the previous year.

Data obtained by Reuters shows that TikTok informed Ofcom that between April 2021 and April 2022, it blocked 2 million suspected underage accounts in Britain, or about 180,000 accounts each month on average.

Over the same time frame, Snapchat revealed that it has deleted slightly over 700 accounts overall, or around 60 accounts each month.

A representative for Snap told Reuters that the data did not accurately reflect the scope of the company's efforts to keep users under 13 off its site. A spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the particular blocking mechanisms the business has implemented or to give further insight.

A representative for Snap stated, "We take these responsibilities seriously and every month in the UK, we block and remove tens of thousands of attempts from underage users to create a Snapchat account.

Now, social media corporations are in charge of deciding what age ranges are acceptable on their services. But, they will be compelled by law to enforce these restrictions and provide evidence of how they are doing so, such as through age-verification technology, under the long-awaited Online Safety Law.

Failure to abide by the terms of service might result in fines of up to 10% of the company's yearly revenue.

According to a 2022 study by Ofcom, 60 percent of youngsters between the ages of eight and eleven have at least one social media account, which was frequently made by providing a fraudulent date of birth. The regulating body discovered that Snapchat was the most widely used social media app among young people.