Silvergate's risk-based decision to stop operating payments network

04 March,2023 07:07 am

(Reuters) - Two days after the digital asset-focused bank expressed concerns about the Silvergate Exchange Network's stability, Silvergate Capital said on Friday that it had made a risk-based decision to stop operating the cryptocurrency payments network.

"A risk-based decision has been made by Silvergate Bank to stop operating the Silvergate Exchange Network as of right away. Every other deposit-related service is still available," Silvergate claimed in a statement published on its website.

After completing Friday's regular trading up 0.9% at $5.77 Silvergate shares fell more than two percent in after-hours trading. On Thursday, the stock had reached a record low and was down significantly from its all-time high in November 2021 by the conclusion of the day.

