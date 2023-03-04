Bitcoin down 5.2% from previous closing at $22,253

Bitcoin lost 11.9% from its year-high on February 16; Ether fell by 5.3% to $1,560.9 after losing $8

04 March,2023 07:01 am

LONDON (Reuters) - At 2204 GMT on Friday, Bitcoin was down 5.2 percent or $1,213 from its previous closing, at $22,253.

Bitcoin which is the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency in the world is down 11.9 percent from its year-high of $25,270 that was reached on February 16.

The price of the cryptocurrency connected to the Ethereum blockchain network ‘Ether’ fell by 5.3 percent on Friday to $1,560.9 after losing $87.1 from its previous closing.

