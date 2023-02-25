Pakistani invention for neuro disorder treatment wins US award

Technology Technology Pakistani invention for neuro disorder treatment wins US award

EKKO provides low cost and safe treatment of neuro disorders through vibrational waves

25 February,2023 09:47 am

(WEB DESK) – A device developed by the researchers from National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Pakistan to treat neurological disorders has won the 2023 Better World Project Award in the US.

The award was conferred by the Washington-based AUTM -- the nonprofit leader in efforts to educate, promote and inspire professionals to support the development of academic research – at a ceremony this week.

AUTM's Better World Project highlights the global impact of research commercialization and the vital role that technology transfer plays in that process. The annual Better World Project Award honours the exemplary work of one technology transfer office from the stories submitted the previous year.

More than 40 stories were submitted to the Better World Project last year and the committee narrowed them down to three very worthy finalists.

With a record-breaking amount of votes - more than 1,100 - the 2023 Better World Project Award winner was given to the “EKKO Wave Therapeutic Device” that provides non-invasive mobile therapy to treat neuro disorders.

The device provides low cost and safe treatment of neuro disorders through vibrational waves that affect neural activity in the brain and body. The NUST Technology Transfer Office liaised with various departments and stakeholders from the kick-off to the successful pilot testing for the project and was licensed to MIS RiseTech for commercialisation.

The team includes innovators Dr. Sajid Gul Khawaja (Assistant Professor) and Dr. Muhammad Usman Akram (Associate Professor) from College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, NUST. The device has been built on the theory developed by Mr. Shahbaz Khalid who is a renowned speech therapist and psychologist.