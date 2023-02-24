Facebook updates penalty system for violating content

Technology Technology Facebook updates penalty system for violating content

Facebook updates penalty system for violating content

24 February,2023 12:39 pm

(Web Desk) – Facebook has announced to update its penalty system to make it fairer and more effective.

The Meta-owned platform in a blog said,” While we are still removing violating content just as before, under our new system we will focus more on helping people understand why we have removed their content, which is shown to help prevent re-offending, rather than so quickly restricting their ability to post”.

Saying the changes aimed at making the things better, it said rather than potentially over-penalising people with a lower number of strikes from low-severity violations and limiting their ability to express themselves, this new approach will lead to faster and more impactful actions for those that continuously violate our policies.