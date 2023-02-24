James Webb's spotted galaxies rewrite early universe understandings

Like time machines telescopes show faraway objects as they were when light was emitted long ago

24 February,2023

(Web Desk) - Astronomers report the existence of severely red shifted galaxies weeks after NASA released the James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST) initial photographs. A large red shift indicates that the light has travelled across the expanding universe for a very long period becoming stretched along the way.

Telescopes work like time machines as we perceive faraway objects as they were when the light was emitted long ago, not as they are right now, because to the limited speed of light. It may seem annoying to some individuals that scientists will never be able to discover what distant galaxies now look like.

Cosmologists, however, view it as a magnificent natural gift. They can research the early universe because of the look back period. You may instantly travel back in time by just casting a very faraway gaze into space. Science can now access the whole 13.8 billion years of the Universe's history.

One galaxy, a nearly undetectable smudge of light with the designation CEERS-93316, was estimated to be 35 billion light years distant.

Given that the Universe has just been expanding for 13.8 billion years it may initially appear impossible to explain how the distance between our Milky Way and CEERS-93316 has increased to 35 billion light years.

Can the Universe Extend Faster Than Light? The basic velocity of light speed restriction proposed by Albert Einstein does not in any way limit the expansion of empty space. Yet when it comes to things in an ever expanding Universe the definition of distance can be a little hazy.

First, it's crucial to understand that humans cannot directly measure cosmic distances. The only substitute we have for galaxies is redshift which actually just informs us how long the galaxy's light has been traveling across expanding space.

For instance, a galaxy with a redshift of 5 indicates that light has been traveling for 12.6 billion years since its wavelengths are five times what they were originally. Due to the fact that we are viewing the galaxy as it was 12.6 billion years ago, this is known as the light journey time, or the look back time.

It makes sense to believe that this galaxy is 12.6 billion light-years distant. The galaxy is actually considerably farther away. The distant galaxy and our own grew increasingly further away after it produced the light that we see today due to the expansion of space.

The 'actual' distance of our redshift-5 galaxy—often referred to as the commoving distance—turns out to be now close to 26 billion light years.

It was far closer to our Milky Way back then. Its angular size distance from our galaxy was 4.3 billion light years at a redshift of 5 when it first released light. Even still, it took 12.6 billion years for the light to reach us since the expansion of space kept moving the goalposts back.

The luminosity distance which indicates how dim the galaxy looks adds to the confusion. Our distant galaxy seems considerably fainter than you would expect for its true (commoving) distance of 26 billion light years because of the expansion of space, which reduces both the energy and the arrival rate of photons.

It would only be this dim in a non-expanding universe if it were situated 155 billion light years away!