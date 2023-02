Microsoft wants to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany - WiWo

Microsoft wants to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany - WiWo

23 February,2023 06:42 pm

BERLIN (Reuters) - Microsoft wants to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany, business news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing sources, as part of the tech company's global job cuts.